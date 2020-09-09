First Trailer, Beta Dates Revealed for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer

In just a couple of months, the world’s most popular FPS series returns for its latest annual entry, with Treyarch taking the reins in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

While we have previously gotten a look at the singleplayer campaign, the multiplayer modes have always been the big draw, and we now have our first trailer that highlights the online aspects of Black Ops Cold War, showing off some of the brand new maps, weapons and scorestreaks that will be at the player’s disposal. For those looking to get their hands on it ahead of launch, Treyarch will be hosting two beta weekends next month, kicking off on October 8 for those who pre-ordered it on PS4, and running until October 12 with full access being given to all PS4 owners from October 10 onwards. Then, all PS4 players as well as Xbox One and PC players who pre-order can join the action on October 15-16, and the beta will finally go fully open on all platforms from October 17-19.

Be sure to check out our hands-on multiplayer preview for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which launches on November 13 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.