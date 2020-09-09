No More Heroes III Officially Delayed to 2021

Although No More Heroes III had originally been slated for a broad 2020 release date, not much had been heard from it this year. Like everyone else around the world, COVID-19 has played a major role in delays in order to keep workers safe. Grasshopper shared their official statement on the matter, apologizing for the delay but hoping fans are still excited for when it does eventually launch.

For now No More Heroes III is aiming for a 2021 release date. Check out the official statement below: