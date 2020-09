2K has announced that it will be showcasing the new Creation Suite for WWE 2K Battlegrounds this week. This reveal will cover two days, Thursday and Friday, and will be introduced on UpUpDownDown. The YouTube Show that is ran by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will be showing off the suite with other Superstars. Woods will join Cesaro, Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze as they dive into their created Superstars and created Battleground Arenas. Both broadcasts will start at 10 AM EST and can be viewed here.