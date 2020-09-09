Xbox Series X Launches November 10, Pricing Revealed

Microsoft today officially revealed the launch date and pricing for Xbox Series X.

Fresh off the reveal of Xbox Series S yesterday, Microsoft today confirmed the final leaked details. Xbox Series X launches November 10 alongside Xbox Series S at $499. Pre-orders for both consoles start September 22. Microsoft will also expand their Xbox All Access subscription service. Using this, you can get an Xbox Series S starting at $24.99 a month for 24 months, or an Xbox Series X from $34.99 a month.

Microsoft also announced a new addition to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lineup, EA Play. EA’s subscription based service will be provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday season. This allows players to dive into EA’s large library of games.

In terms of launch titles, Microsoft didn’t confirm a full list of titles, but did announce four. Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion. We’ll keep you updated as the list grows.

Xbox Series X/S launches November 10 for $499 and $299 respectively. Pre-order yours starting September 22.