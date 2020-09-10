Annapurna Bundling Together Eight Titles for Limited PS4 Collection

In the space of a few years, Annapurna Interactive have quickly become one of independant games’ most recognised and beloved publishers. And in the lead up to the publisher’s fifth anniversary next year, Annapurna have teamed up with iam8bit in creating an eight-disc, physical bundle for PS4. Featuring some of the publishers’ most acclaimed and unique titles (and arguably some of the most unique titles over the past few years, in general), the Annapurna Interactive Ultimate PS4 Collection comes with physical disc versions for Donut County, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Wattam and What Remains of Edith Finch. It will also see the physical debut for both Telling Lies as well as Gorogoa.

The bundle, as you might expect, doesn’t come cheap however — coming in at $180 for those interested. Paying an additional $20, will net you a foreword from Annapurna’s founder, Nathan Gary, as well as additional words from members of each of the eight games featured. Both bundles are planned to start shipping later this year; the bundle’s slightly-more expensive iteration is up for pre-order now. Even with as impressive a streak as this so early into the publisher’s life-time, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the near future sporting Annapurna’s backing, with the likes of The Artful Escape, Twelve Minutes, Stray and Solar Ash all upcoming.