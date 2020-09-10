Chronos: Before the Ashes is Gunfire Games’ Prequel to Remnant: From the Ashes

Straight off the back of a successful run of post-launch content for their million-selling, third-person action RPG Remnant: From the Ashes, it looks as if Gunfire Games have also been hard at work on another game that looks to tie into the world of Remnant. Specifically in the form of a prequel with Chronos: Before the Ashes. Based off of the game’s original VR-exclusive incarnation which released back in March 2016, Chronos: Before the Ashes strips away the VR perspective in favour of a more traditional third-person perspective. Having players navigate a mysterious labyrinth, requiring them to solve puzzles and survive what the game’s presser claims is another string of unforgiving and brutal combat.

The catch here — and what may be the game’s key gimmick — is that each time you die in the labyrinth, your player-character is required to wait one in-game year to try again. Meaning that the more you die, the older you’ll be, going in for another attempt. Increased age has its benefits however, with the claim that it will allow players to get a better handling on the arcane powers at one’s disposal. Chronos: Before the Ashes will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC on December 1.