Evercade Getting Jaleco and Second Piko Interactive Collections

Evercade is the coolest new handheld this year focused primarily on classic games. They’ve just announced two new cartridges coming next year. Thes are the Jaleco Collection 1 and Piko Interactive Collection 2. Piko Interactive is an especially interesting cart, as it focuses on modern games based on retro hardware.

Here’s the list of games included with Jaleco Collection 1:

Astynax

Bases Loaded

Brawl Brothers

City Connection

Earth Defence Force

Ignition Factor

Operation Logic Bomb

Rival Turf

Super Goal! 2

Totally Rad

Check out the list of 13 titles included with Piko Interactive Collection 2:

Brutal Sports Football

Eliminator Boat Duel

Football Madness

Full Throttle All American Racing

Hoops Shut Up and Jam

Hoops Shut Up and Jam 2

Power Football

Racing Fever

Soccer Kid

Summer Challenge

Top Racer 2

Winter Challenge

World Trophy Soccer

Both cartridges are scheduled for release in Q1 2021.