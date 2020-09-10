Evercade Getting Jaleco and Second Piko Interactive Collections

Evercade is the coolest new handheld this year focused primarily on classic games. They’ve just announced two new cartridges coming next year. Thes are the Jaleco Collection 1 and Piko Interactive Collection 2. Piko Interactive is an especially interesting cart, as it focuses on modern games based on retro hardware.
Here’s the list of games included with Jaleco Collection 1:
- Astynax
- Bases Loaded
- Brawl Brothers
- City Connection
- Earth Defence Force
- Ignition Factor
- Operation Logic Bomb
- Rival Turf
- Super Goal! 2
- Totally Rad
Check out the list of 13 titles included with Piko Interactive Collection 2:
- Brutal Sports Football
- Eliminator Boat Duel
- Football Madness
- Full Throttle All American Racing
- Hoops Shut Up and Jam
- Hoops Shut Up and Jam 2
- Power Football
- Racing Fever
- Soccer Kid
- Summer Challenge
- Top Racer 2
- Winter Challenge
- World Trophy Soccer
Both cartridges are scheduled for release in Q1 2021.