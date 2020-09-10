Hellpoint Signature Edition Now Available for Pre-Order

If you love Hellpoint, or simply want to grab a physical copy, Signature Edition Games has you covered. They’ve just opened up pre-orders on the Hellpoint Signature Edition for PS4 and Switch.

What’s included? Each copy comes with a region free copy of Hellpoint, two enamel pins, soundtrack CD, art book and certificate of authenticity. This is all packaged in a sturdy outer box. There is also a limited quantity of Hellpoint coins that will be included with early pre-orders.

The Hellpoint Signature Edition costs $50 whether you get it for Switch or PS4.