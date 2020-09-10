Madden NFL 21 Free Weekend on Consoles Kicks Off Today

Tonight marks the kick off of the latest season of American football, and as is tradition, EA has preceded the first slate of NFL games with the release of their licensed video game adaptation of the beloved sport.

While eager fans have already had the opportunity to get their hands on Madden NFL 21 for the past couple of weeks, EA is now offering a new way for console players who have yet to buy the game to try it out. PS4 and Xbox One owners can now download the full version of Madden NFL 21 and play it in its entirety until midnight PT on September 13, with progress carrying over to the full game for those looking to continue playing.

Be sure to check out our review of Madden NFL 21, which is also available on PC now and will be making its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in November.