Mutant Football League to Receive Roster Update

The team behind last year’s Mutant Football League isn’t leaving it stagnant and won’t be charging for a yearly roster update. Due later this month, players can expect a roster update to mimic what is going on in the NFL. The Invaders will also be receiving a new logo and the game will receive some minor fixes. Players can also arm themselves with some swag from the MFL Team Store. Masks with the team’s logos are available as well as t-shirts, phone cases and notebooks. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Chicago Freedom School, an organization that provides training & education for young people to take action for justice in their personal lives & communities. You can check out our review of Mutant Football League here.