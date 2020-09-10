Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Officially Announced

Ubisoft today officially revealed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake for current-gen and next-gen consoles and PC.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Times, released in 2003, remains a classic gem in Ubisoft’s library. Not only was it a fantastic game, but also pioneered many of the gameplay and parkour systems Ubisoft would later use to create Assassin’s Creed. Despite the game’s success, Ubisoft was unable to capture its magic in subsequent sequels and reboots. However, in 2021, players can re-experience the original’s magic in a whole new way.

The Prince is back in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. The game completely overhauls the original’s presentation and gameplay, but keeps the original core structure. This likely means that all the puzzles and locations remain similar, though its unclear if the remake features any new locations or story elements.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake launches January 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. PS4 and Xbox One purchases include a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.