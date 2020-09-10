Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck Available for Borderlands 3

Just about a year after Borderlands 3 launched, fans can check out a new expansion to the series. Today, Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC is available and comes packed with some very crazy content.

Here you will journey through Krieg’s madness-filled mind learning more about his origins. See how he perceives other characters and what threats he conjures that you must take down. You will also be expanding Tannis’ research through various missions. There is awesome loot, gear and skins to obtain as well.

Check out the launch trailer below for all kinds of weirdness and purchase the content for your desired platforms.