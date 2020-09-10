Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Finally Returns With Complete Edition

In 2010, Ubisoft released Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, based on the acclaimed graphic novel series and released as a tie-in for its film adaptation. With its classic old-school beat-’em-up gameplay, astounding Paul Robertson artwork, a killer Soundtrack by Anamanaguchi, and more, it was indeed beloved by many players. Unfortunately, in 2014, the game was delisted (likely due to licensing agreements expiring), and without any physical copies, no one has been able to get it again since then. Several parties such as series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley expressed interest in bringing it back, though, and recently, which the tenth anniversary of the movie and game this year, rumors began that Scott Pilgrim would finally return. And sure enough, during today’s Ubisoft Forward presentation, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition was announced, and there was much rejoicing.

If you somehow haven’t checked out the game yet, the trailer below should help get you up to speed. It’s basically a more action-oriented and abridged (possibly even alternate) version of the graphic novels, where you play as one of four characters – Scott, Ramona, Kim, and Stephen – and battle the League of Seven Evil Exes, either on your own or with up to three friends in local or online co-op play. There are also subspace mini-games to compete in, new and unique skills to learn and develop by gaining experience, and the Complete Edition adds the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells downloadable content, providing even more characters to play as. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition is currently set for a Holiday 2020 release on all major platforms, plus Stadia and UPLAY+.

