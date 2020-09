Getting ready for Halloween season? If you’ve never played The Coma before, then now might be a good time to pick it up.

The Coma: Back to School is a new bundle that combines both The Coma: Recut and The Coma 2: Deluxe Edition at a discounted price. The sequel is also the version which includes the base game, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters and all DLC.

All together, The Coma: Back to School bundle costs $29.76 on Steam, or 29% off regular price.