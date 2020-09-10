Toaplan Shooters Collector’s Edition Coming Soon

Retro shooter fans are in for a treat thanks to Retro-Bit releasing a series of Toaplan titles. Four classic titles are each getting their own Collector’s Edition. See the list below:

Fire Shark

Hellfire

Truxton

Zero Wing

Each game comes in a clamshell case with Genesis/Mega Drive cartridge inside. They also all come with a manual, sticker sheet and certificate of authenticity. Most notable of the releases is Zero Wing which never released officially in North America.

Pre-orders open on September 15 and will run until October 6. If you order all four, then you’ll also get a thank you card from Masahiro Yuge, Zero Wing pin and slipcover to hold all four titles.