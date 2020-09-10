Ubisoft Returns to Extreme Sports with Riders Republic

Extreme sports dominated the landscape of ’90s and early aughts gaming, but haven’t been in the forefront of the last decade. Things are looking to change, however, with Activsion’s recent success with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and now Ubisoft returning to realm with Riders Republic.

A brand new IP that shares a certain similarity with Ubisoft’s own Steep, Riders Republic is a massive multiplayer outdoor sports experience where players will drop into an open world playground where they can take part in sports such as snowboarding, wing suiting, skiing, biking and more, all through an online social club to discover new sports and riders. Settings will range from many of the most famed locales in the US including Bruce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Canyonlands, Zion, Grand Teton and more.

Boasting PvP and solo races and trick challenges, Riders Republic will feature races with more than fifty players and 6v6 PvP matchups. Online Cups are available that will show who dominates the leaderboard.

Running at 60 FPS, the game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC on February 21, 2021.

For more on the game, check out the cinematic premiere and game preview trailer below: