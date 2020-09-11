Audeze Confirms Xbox Series X/S Compatibility For Penrose X

Audeze confirmed today that the upcoming wireless headset Penrose X will be fully compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next generation consoles. This headset will be available in two versions, the Penrose for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 and the Penrose X for the Xbox One series of the consoles and the Xbox Series X and Series S. They can also be connected to mobile devices using Bluetooth 5.0, with support for SBC and AAC codecs. Both wireless and Bluetooth connections can be activated simultaneously, allowing users to customize their Penrose sound settings in real time using the Audeze HQ mobile and desktop app. Shipments are expected to start in early October and will retail for $299 at audeze.com and through participating international distributors.