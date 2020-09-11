Celebrate Furi’s Community Week with Furious Discounts

Four years after Furi’s release, developer The Game Bakers is returning the community’s love with some stellar deals. This week launches the biggest discount the title has ever seen with sales for Steam (75% off) and Nintendo Switch (65% off). The development team traces a lot of success of the game back to the reputation it acquired among its players. Those seeking a challenging test that required skills and mastery found a gem with Furi. In addition to the discounts, The Game Bakers have organized community events all week to celebrate the title and its fans.