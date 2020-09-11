Fortnite’s Tomato Head Receives Nendoroid

As the massively popular battle royale title Fortnite continues to reign supreme, fans can look forward to a cool Nendoroid courtesy of Good Smile Company. It has been announced that one of the game’s skins, Tomato Head, is getting its own collectible.

Tomato Head is exactly as the name suggests, a giant tomato head on a body featuring a pizza slice symbol. Its goofy grin translates well to figure form and its body can be posed in fun ways. Included with the figure are assorted arm and hand parts, a rocket launcher and the signature Axeroni Pickaxe.

You can pre-order Tomato Head starting now until October 29. However, it won’t be made available to own until March. Check out images below for a quick tomato tease.