Roller Champions Pushes Launch to Early 2021

Back at E3 2019, Ubisoft unveiled Roller Champions, a free-to-play three-vs-three competition that combines roller derby and basketball into one frantic sport.

Since then, little has been shared about the game despite its 2020 release window, with the last sign of the game’s continued development being a closed alpha hosted back in March. Now, the Roller Champions team has returned to share that more news will be coming starting next month with the Blueprint Initiative ahead of the game’s rescheduled launch of early 2021, with some new gameplay and additional info also popping up in the trailer below that debuted during yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward pre-show.

Roller Champions is currently planned to release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and mobile, with no word yet on any plans for next-gen console support.