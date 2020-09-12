Madden NFL 21 Tops August’s PlayStation Download Charts

August tends to mark the unofficial kickoff of the packed holiday season for gaming, and this year was no different, with several high profile games releasing last month.

Despite only being available for the final four days of August, Madden NFL 21 rose to the top of the PS4 download charts for last month, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Ghost of Tsushima following behind at second and third. Breakout indie hit Fall Guys, which was also available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers last month, still managed to reach the fourth spot, with fellow August releases UFC 4 and PGA Tour 2K21 coming in at fifth and sixth respectively. Other noteworthy August titles include Mortal Shell appearing at twelfth, Vader Immortal topping the PSVR download charts, and Hyper Scape becoming the most downloaded free to play title of last month.

Head here for the full list of best sellers, and be sure to check out our reviews by clicking on their respective names.