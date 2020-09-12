Mona Watches Over Fate in Genshin Impact

The latest character showcase to come out of Genshin Impact is Mona. Mona is a magic user who focuses on water-based attacks to subdue her foes. The young girl believes in fate and destiny, believing everything has a reason and there’s much to be discovered. Her powerful magic can stop enemies in their tracks, binding them in place and causing them to erupt into a hilarious dance before their untimely demise.

Genshin Impact launches for PS4, Switch, PC and Mobile on September 28. Check out Mona’s reveal trailer below: