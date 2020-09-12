Nintendo Minute Showcases Gameplay of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection

Although the 3D All-Stars collection for everyone’s favorite red mustachioed hero is less than a week away, fans are eagerly excited to get their hands on it. Kit and Krysta of Nintendo Minute were able to do just that, and are sharing some brand new footage of the collection. One of the most exciting things is we get to see the menu screen for the first time where players can select the title, our soundtrack, they wish to enjoy. Watch Kit and Krysta go through and play around in each title, and prepare for what awaits in just a week’s time.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches on September 18. Check out Nintendo Minute’s showcase below: