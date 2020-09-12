Nintendo Should Keep the Classic Revival Going with a Zelda Collection

Perhaps the biggest moment of Nintendo’s recent Super Mario Bros. Anniversary Direct was the surprise reveal of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy for the Nintendo Switch. It was an excellent reveal and was something many Nintendo fans have been waiting for for a long time. Not all the conditions surrounding the game are perfect, but good on Nintendo for making this happen. Mario isn’t Nintendo’s only flagship franchise, though. The Legend of Zelda is arguably just as popular and it just so happens to have a few games that have yet to make it to the Switch. Nintendo doesn’t need to make it happen right away, but some sort of Zelda collection for Switch would be excellent to see.

If a hypothetical Zelda collection were to be released, it’s likely that Nintendo would keep it at a scope similar to Super Mario 3D All-Stars. That is, they’ll probably stick to the magic number of three games. With that in mind, the best games they could include in such a collection would be: The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: The Windwaker and The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess. While two of these are not-necessarily due for a remaster in the same way that Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Sunshine are, there are many Nintendo fans who still haven’t had a good opportunity to play them thanks to the unfortunate timing of their releases.

Both The Legend of Zelda: The Windwaker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess got the HD remaster treatment on the Wii U, but the Wii U didn’t exactly perform well as a console. Those that had a Wii U had a great opportunity to enjoy the games again with the improved graphics and gameplay upgrades/additions typical of most game remasters. The Windwaker HD was and is still particularly impressive thanks to its art direction and quality of life updates it received. Of the three games listed here, this is probably the one that needs to be on the Switch the most; too many people missed out on it. The same could be said for Twilight Princess of course, it’s just that The Windwaker HD is more visually striking.



As for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, there are two options. The first is the version released for the Gamecube (as a pre-order bonus!) which included both the original N64 version of the game and the “Master Quest” version that featured remixed dungeons. Outside of that release, the Master Quest still isn’t very available, so a Switch Zelda collection would be a great opportunity to get it in front of all the Zelda fans out there. Alternatively, Nintendo could include the remastered Ocarina of Time from the 3DS. It probably wouldn’t be as interesting as the remixed “Master Quest” version, but it would still be nice to enjoy the updated visuals on a nice, big TV rather than the tiny dual-screens of the 3DS.

Nintendo being Nintendo, there’s no telling if something like a Zelda collection is in their plans or not. Even after decades of producing excellent games, the developer is still more interested in exploring new ideas than they are in bringing the old ones forward. It’s great that the company has maintained that culture despite all the pressure to do otherwise, but sometimes that costs them interesting opportunities. Hopefully though, Nintendo will eventually decide to bring these classics forward to the Switch in the not too distant future.