PlayStation 5 Showcase set for September 16

PlayStation today announced a special showcase for PS5 next week on September 16.

The long wait is nearly at an end. With about two months till its inevitable release, Sony is ready to show off more about the PS5. The console manufacturers next digital showcase clocks in at around 40 minutes. Expect to see plenty of 1st-party and 3rd-party titles at the event. Hopefully, this also means we’ll finally get pricing and release date info as well.

Speculation regarding the PlayStation 5 has run rampant this past week following all the Xbox Series X/S news. With a November 10 release date and a $499 and $299 MSRP respectively, everyone has been wondering where PS5 will end up. That speculation should finally be answered next week.

Tune in September 16 at 1pm PDT to see what Sony has in store for everyone.