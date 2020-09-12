TAISHO x ALICE Episode 2 Release Moved Up to September

At the start of September, it was announced that TAISHO x ALICE Episode 2 would release in October. This was great news and not terribly far off.

Fortunately now we’ve got great news regarding the release. Instead of a release delay like is so common, it’s actually releasing sooner than reported! The otome visual novel is now targeting release on September 17 or 18.

TAISHO x ALICE Episode 2 will be available in English, Japanese and Simplified Chinese in time for launch. It will be coming to PC via Steam.