Until You Fall Rises Up Out of Early Access on September 29

So far, developer Schell Games’ upcoming hack-and-slash roguelike game Until You Fall seems like it has a clear shot at being the frontrunner for the title of VR Game of The Year. Aside from greatly impressing us when we had a chance to play it, the game’s Early Access release seems to have won over nearly everyone else as well, boasting an “Overwhelmingly Positive” reception via Steam user reviews. And now Schell have announced that Until You Fall is set for a Version 1.0 release at the end of this month, meaning we’ll soon see if it can indeed nab those top honors.

The recent “mixed reality” trailer seen below should give one an idea of what to expect from the game, showcasing in-game actions and real-world movement needed in order to perform successful swordplay as a Rune Knight defending their homeland, all while displaying the synthwave fantasy visuals and soundtrack. Until You Fall arrives on September 29 for Steam, PSVR, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest, and we can’t wait for the neon-tinted challenges that it can deliver.