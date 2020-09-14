Changes are Coming for Shooting Mechanics in NBA 2K21

While NBA 2K21 has been out for almost two weeks, the number one issue from the community lies with the shooting difficulty. In the latest Courtside Report, the team has announced some significant changes. There is no doubt that the difficulty will have the cream of the crop rise to the top, but for those not looking to make it to the 2K League, it ultimately makes the game even more of a grind. With this new update, players will immediately have a choice between using the Pro Stick Aiming option or the Shot Meter. Players will also have the option to disable the shot meter altogether and just roll with the Pro Stick Aiming. The Ideal Shot Aiming Point will also now by determined by how fast or slow the Pro Stick is initiated. You can see the full outline below and read our review of NBA 2K21 here.

Gameplay

Enabled the ability to use Pro Stick Shot Aiming with the Shot Meter setting turned off.

Ideal Shot Aiming point now determined by how slowly or quickly the Pro Stick is initially deflected when starting a shot. A slow flick will move the ideal aim point to the left, while a fast flick will move the ideal point to the right, giving players more consistency with Pro Stick shooting.

Changed Ante Up to use competitive slider settings (more skill-based).

When the Shot Feedback setting is set to “OFF,” players and opponents will no longer see Excellent Release (green light) animations.

Fixed unwanted fadeaway shots that were playing after immediately shooting out of certain dribble moves.

Improved standing dunk reliability when using the Pro Stick.

Disabled the double team indicator in an effort to clean up the on-screen UI based on community feedback.

Added the ability to shoot driving floaters from further away from the basket.

Moving Park dribble moves were remapped to “holds” on the Pro Stick, allowing continued use of Hard Stops with L2/LT after unlocking the Park Handles badge.

Cleaned up some animation pops in the dribble move system.

Fixed ball physics bugs when Shot Timing was set to Real Player %.

Toned down the effectiveness of the Lead to Basket pass feature to prevent exploits.

MyCAREER

Fixed a Pro Am 3v3 hang that was being reported by the community.

Fixed a hang that some users reported when entering/exiting the Cages.

Addressed a case where some users reported loss of control of their MyPLAYER during gameplay.

Fixed an issue in MyCOURT where the player was unable to finish some mini-games with certain NBA players as AI.

Fixed a hang that could happen at the start of a 3-on-3 game in MyCOURT.

Fixed an issue where fan growth in Park games was not properly accumulating.

Addressed an issue where custom shoes were sometimes not showing up properly on other players in the Beach.

Fixed a hang that some users reported when transitioning between Beach instances.

Users will now receive the correct scene after winning the College Championship.

MyTEAM

Fixed a hang that would occur if the user was tracking an expired Agenda.

Fixed an issue where the progress bar would fail to show progress on the Agenda Tracker.

Fixed user interface issues when applying and upgrading badges to player cards.

MyLEAGUE / MyGM