Nintendo Shares Overview Trailer for Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Earlier this month, Nintendo finally confirmed the long-rumored announcement of a collection of 3D Mario platformers, including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy all in one package.

Featuring 720p support on portable across all three games, as well as widescreen and 1080p docked support for both Sunshine and Galaxy, Super Mario 3D All-Stars promises a modern and easily accessible way to check out these three beloved sandbox games. In order to provide a proper sense of what will be included in the full collection, such as digital soundtracks for each of the three games, Nintendo has produced the overview trailer below that features plenty of HD gameplay for Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is set to launch on September 18 on Switch, and will remain available to purchase until March 31, 2021.