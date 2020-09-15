Four New Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

The latest update for SNES and NES titles for Nintendo Switch Online have finally been revealed, and it’s a pleasant assortment. The NES got a single title but is the somewhat rare S.C.A.T or Special Cybernetic Attack Team which is great for those who enjoy Contra-esque titles. SNES gets a whole three titles with one that’s never been released in the West before. First is the beat-em-up Peace Keepers, the second is Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest and last is Mario’s Super Picross. Mario’s Super Picross originally never saw release outside of Japan, but is here complete with a tutorial from Nintendo on how to play.

All these titles release on September 23. Check out the reveal and special Picross videos below: