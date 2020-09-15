New Merchandise Announced for Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary

Like Sonic himself, time can move at incomprehensible speeds sometimes. It’s already been thirty years since the original Sonic the Hedgehog wowed Sega fans, and Sega is celebrating the occasion with all manner of special Sonic gear. Sega announced today that they’ll be partnering with several companies to bring fans everything from Sonic-themed apparel to books and even drinks. Some notable products include:

Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia — Dark Horse Comics will be publishing a full-color, hardcover historical retrospective encyclopedia that should provide fans with all the information they ever wanted to know about Sonic the Hedgehog.

No mention has been made about any game reveals for the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary, but Sega will apparently be making more announcements in the coming months.