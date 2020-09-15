Roccat Launches Elo Series of Headsets

Roccat, Turtle Beach’s Germany based PC gaming accessories brand, unveiled the Elo series PC gaming headsets. Roccat was acquired by Turtle Beach in 2019, and the Elo headsets are their first products that blend Roccat’s design and innovation with Turtle Beach’s gaming audio expertise and exclusive audio technologies. The Elo series consists of three different PC gaming headsets, each featuring memory foam cushions and self adjusting floating metal headbands to offer durability and a comfortable, weightless fit. The Elo X Stereo is a stereo headset with a MSRP of $49.99, the Elo 7.1 USB has 7.1 channel surround sound, Roccat’s AIMO intelligent lighting system, variable mic monitoring and a USB connection with a MSRP of $69.99. The Elo 7.1 Air offers those features but adds Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing sound setting and wireless connectivity with a 24 hour battery life for a MSRP of $99.99. All three Elo headsets will be available at participating retailers worldwide on October 4 and are available for pre-order at Roccat.org.