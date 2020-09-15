Rocket League Goes Free-to-Play Next Week

Back in July, Psyonix confirmed that as part of the game’s fifth anniversary, the vehicular soccer title would be going free-to-play on all platforms later in the year, and receiving some new modes and features alongside it.

Now, the time has come for Rocket League’s transition into free-to-play starting on September 23, which is the same date that the game will launch on the Epic Games Store as well. As part of this overhaul, Psyonix will be introducing competitive tournaments, which can be done solo or in squads of three to unlock exclusive items, weekly and seasonal challenges, cross-platform progression, and several new ranks including the new top tier, Supersonic Legend. The blog post also teases an in-game event called Llama-Rama, which seems to be a crossover of some sort with Fortnite with more details to come next week.

Be sure to check out the new cinematic trailer below, as Rocket League is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.