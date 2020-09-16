Demon’s Souls is a PlayStation 5 Exclusive, Former Trailer Pulled

Sony Interactive Entertainment has set the record straight regarding Demon’s Souls exclusivity.

Demon’s Souls the IP is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It’s why the game was only available on PS3, and why From Software never made a sequel. However, a remake is coming to PS5, as announced back in June. Today, developer Bluepoint Games provided the first gameplay footage from the remake, and it was pretty fantastic. However, fans noticed something weird at the end of the trailer.

Despite saying ‘PlayStation Exclusive,’ the end of the trailer displayed, “Not available on other consoles for a limited time. Also available on PC.” This sent off a wave of confusion regarding Demon’s Souls exclusivity. Was it coming to PC? Any chance it would come to Xbox? Sony has now cleared up the confusion. Demon’s Souls is only coming to PS5.

Speaking to Kotaku, a Sony rep confirmed that the statement at the end of the trailer was ‘human error.’ The game is not coming to PC or any other platform. Sony has since pulled the trailer with a corrected one likely going up soon.

Demon’s Souls launches November 12 exclusively on PS5 as a launch title.