Demon’s Souls Remake is a PlayStation 5 Launch Title

During the PlayStation Showcase today, Sony closed off the show with gameplay footage from the upcoming remake of Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint Games.┬áThe game looks absolutely gorgeous, with high resolution textures and models, and dynamic lighting. Sony also put together a quick montage at the end of the video that showcases a number of our favorite bosses and enemies from the classic game.

Demon’s Souls will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 5 at an unknown date .

UPDATE: It’s official! Demon’s Souls Remake will be available at the launch of the PlayStation 5.