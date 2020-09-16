Demon’s Souls Remake is a PlayStation 5 Launch Title

During the PlayStation Showcase today, Sony closed off the show with gameplay footage from the upcoming remake of Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint Games. The game looks absolutely gorgeous, with high resolution textures and models, and dynamic lighting. Sony also put together a quick montage at the end of the video that showcases a number of our favorite bosses and enemies from the classic game.

Demon’s Souls will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 5 at an unknown date .

UPDATE: It’s official! Demon’s Souls Remake will be available at the launch of the PlayStation 5.