Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Set for PlayStation 5 Launch

Last year’s Devil May Cry 5 was a thrilling return to form for the long-running series. After a widely-viewed misfire with DmC: Devil May Cry, the series had to come back with a vengeance with a new mainline game and did just that. With exciting moment to moment sword-slashing and gun usage, it brought things back to where they were with Devil May Cry 4, only taken to the next level thanks to more powerful hardware. Today, Sony showcased a trailer for a special edition of that game – with all of its extra content and a revamped coat of paint. Devil May Cry 5 SE will be available on the PlayStation 5 digitally at launch.