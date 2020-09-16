Final Fantasy XVI Officially Announced as a PlayStation 5 Console Exclusive

Square Enix and PlayStation today announced Final Fantasy XVI as a console exclusive for PS5. With rumors swirling, Sony kicked-off their big PlayStation 5 showcase with a huge reveal. Final Fantasy XVI is real and coming, and PlayStation 5 is the only console where you can play the game, although it will also release on PC.

The game appears to embrace elements from past Final Fantasy titles, along with newer releases. Final Fantasy XVI is the first single player entry in decades to focus on medieval fantasy. Players can get a look at Titan, Shiva and Ifrit in the trailer. Combat appears similar to Final Fantasy XV.

Final Fantasy XVI launches sometime in the future on PS5 and PC. Watch the awakening trailer below: