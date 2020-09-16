Gamemusic Magazine Releasing Physically for the First Time

Over the past few years we tend to hear of physical magazines going digital or dying off, but Gamemusic Magazine is doing the exact opposite. This relatively new video game music-focused magazine is going physical.

The third issue is getting the physical treatment. It’s just under 150 pages long and printed on high quality heavy-weight paper. This is clearly not a mass market magazine. There are interviews, reviews of soundtracks and a variety of guest articles.

Interested in picking up Gamemusic Magazine for yourself? It is available for $10 from Ship to Shore Phone Co.