God of War Sequel Announced for 2021

Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation Studios today announced the sequel to God of War.

PlayStation Studios dropped a major surprise at the end of their PS5 games showcase. While we knew a God of War sequel was in development, no one had any idea when we would finally get confirmation. Now we have it, albeit as a very short teaser that doesn’t really show much other than a new icy logo.

What’s most exciting is that the game is coming in 2021. That’s a lot sooner than anyone expected. It also means that Sony has a pretty impressive lineup heading into 2021. Joining God of War’s sequel in 2021 are Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank, Deathloop, and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

God of War’s sequel launches sometime in 2021 exclusively on PS5.