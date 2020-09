During Sony’s Playstation 5 showcase, players got their first look at a brand new title based in the Harry Potter universe. Hogwarts Legacy takes players to the world of magic where casting spells and meeting wonderfully wild creatures is no stranger to many of its inhabitants. Take on the role of a wizard as they make their way through classes, magical fights and all manner of surprising spells along the way.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on PS5 in 2021. Check out the reveal trailer below: