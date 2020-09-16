Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Will Launch in December

Respawn has announced that its new VR title, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, will launch on December 11. The experience looks to blend film and gaming together for an immersive experience. The game will return to the series’ roots with a boots-on-the-ground World War II experience that spans the earth, sea and sky. Players will jump to planes, ski down mountains and sabotage Nazi bases. There will be a single player campaign along with multiplayer options with a few only possible in VR thanks to Steam support. According to Respawn, it spent the past four years and hundreds of hours interviewing veterans of the war, and traveled to the places where history happened, in order to get the emotional tone of the game right along with 120 hours of performance captures to create the narrative experience.

“The Medal of Honor franchise has always been a powerful series that tells the untold stories of war heroes, and from the beginning of this series in 1999, our goal has been to create grounded and emotionally authentic games that are true to the experiences of people that fought and lived through it,” said Peter Hirschmann, Director, Respawn Entertainment. “We’re honored to share these moving first-hand stories from survivors and veterans of WWII and deliver an immersive VR gameplay experience that provides high-flying action and emotional, intimate storytelling in equal measure.”

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will be available on the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift and OpenVR via Steam. Nothing has been announced for PlayStation VR. The game will also support cross platform play.