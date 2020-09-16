More Gameplay Revealed for Spider-Man: Miles Morales

One of the most pleasant surprises to come out of the initial PS5 reveal was Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a continuation of Insomniac’s successful open-world action game. While it did cause some initial confusion over whether in would be DLC, a sequel, a stand-alone expansion, or something else, players were excited to dive back into the Marvel world, this time as Miles Morales. And during today’s PS5 showcase, we got to see even more gameplay, which you can check out below.

Taking place a year after the first game’s events, we see Miles in his new home of Harlem, with his mother running in an election. Unfortunately, a war between the evil energy company Roxxon and a villain known as the Tinkerer makes things a bit more complicated. As in, having to deal with a battle on a collapsing bridge that leads into Miles having to save several citizens through amazing feats and with new powers. It all looks exciting, but alas, we have no concrete release date yet for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, still just “Holiday 2020” for PS5 for now. and we now know that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a PS5 launch launch on November 12 (or 19, depending on the area), and will be available for the PS4 as well with cross-buy functionality, plus it will have an Ultimate Edition that comes with a code for the remastered version of the 2018 Spider-Man game, which has all of the DLC plus new content. So yes, those who purchase a PS5 right out of the gate should be ready to swing through New York again.