New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gameplay Unveiled During PS5 Showcase

A new gameplay trailer was shown off during the PS5 Showcase for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The gameplay trailer takes place in Turkey at the Trabazon Airfield. This is shown at night and really showcases the capability of the Ray Tracing used on the PlayStation 5.

Also, starting this Friday, PlayStation 4 owners can exclusively play multiplayer for the weekend of 9/18-9/20 and pre-load starting Thursday. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also include Zombies Mode.

Check out the trailer below: