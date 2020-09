Capcom has released a new trailer for Resident Evil Village. This is the eighth entry in the mainline series. The trailer shows Chris Redfield being taken into custody while other scenes of the environment are showcased. This grim world comes off as extremely creepy as Ethan and Mia will still be involved in the story. There is also a strange cartoon shown off that depicts the tale of the story. You can check out the trailer below as the game will launch in 2021.