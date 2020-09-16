Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surpass 26 Million

Almost exactly two years ago, Nintendo launched its premium online service for their hybrid platform, which provides access to online multiplayer, cloud saves and a rotating library of NES and SNES titles.

Last month, the Nintendo Switch surpassed 61 million consoles sold, and we now know how many of those owners are taking advantage of the online service. In its first couple of years, over 26 million people have subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, with its biggest increases arriving due to the launches of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokémon Sword and Shield and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

