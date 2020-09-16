Oh Hey, Here Are The PS5 Launch Games

Today’s PlayStation 5 showcase showed off some impressive games, but in the aftermath, the presentation has been criticized for leaving out several crucial details about the PS5 and some of its games. Sure, we received the launch dates and prices, but information on pre-orders, controller prices, and more have since been revealed through other sources as well. Heck, many have joked that Geoff Keighley’s Twitter account was a better source of info for details on the PS5 than the actual hour-long PS5 event we just saw. These details apparently include the launch titles, which were instead revealed via the PlayStation Blog.

So, what PS5 games will you be able to get on day one (not counting the PlayStation Plus Collection)? Astro’s Playroom (which comes pre-installed on every PS5), Destruction All Stars, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the Demon’s Souls remake and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, either on its own or as an Ultimate Edition that contains a voucher code for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, which includes all of its DLC and more extras such as new costumes. Both Sackboy and Miles Morales will be available for the PS4 as well, and will have cross-buy functionality. Thus ends the riddle as to what we can expect from the PS5 at launch, though if any other details about launch games that weren’t announced suddenly surface, we at Hardcore Gamer will let you know.