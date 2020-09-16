Overcooked! All You Can Eat Accessibility Features Detailed

Overcooked! is a hilarious, hectic cooking game. It has been out for a few years now and even received a sequel. Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the definitive edition coming to next-gen. This verison of the game adds some incredibly smart accessibility features.

Features include the ability to increase level times or increase points for the dishes completed. You’ll also be able to increase the time alloted for making a dish, or even removing the expiry all together. Color blind settings, dyslexia-friendly text and scalable UI are also included.

It’s great to see Team17 and Ghost Town Games are making needed changes to ensure Overcooked! All You Can Eat is fun for more gamers.