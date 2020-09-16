PlayStation 5 Launches November 12 for $399, $499

PlayStation today officially announced that PlayStation 5 launches November 12 at a very good price.

After months of rumors and speculation, Sony finally revealed the price and release date for their next-gen console. Players can pick up a PS5 console starting November 12. You can nab the standard version for $499, or the Digital Edition for $399. Pre-orders kick-off tomorrow, September 17 at select retailers.

The pricing and release date of the PS5 come a week after Microsoft fully unveiled their plans for the Xbox Series X and S launch. Those consoles release November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. The strategy between the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles differs drastically. While the PS5 Digital Edition is the full PS5 experience for $399, the Xbox Series S is a much less powerful version of the Series X.

PlayStation 5 launches November 12 for $499 and $399 for the digital edition. Be sure to check out all our PS5 coverage from the showcase.