Pre-Orders Now Open for Neo Geo MVSX Arcade

Were you unable to nab a pre-order for the PS5? Not to worry, you can always opt for another, similarly priced video game system which is launching with a few more titles.

The Neo Geo SNK MVSX Arcade is a bartop machine for two players. It comes jam packed with fifty classic SNK titles. Both MVS and AES modes are supported on the games, as well!

Pre-orders are now open with an anticipated ship date of mid November. All pre-orders come with a special gift (a chibi Terry Bogard toy). The bartop costs $449 and you can buy a stand seperately for $99. Or buy them in a bundle for $499.