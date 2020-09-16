Pricing for PlayStation 5 Accessories Announced

Sony has announced the pricing for both the PlayStation 5 consoles. The Digital Edition will come in at $399 and Physical Drive Edition at $499. The accessories will include the DualSense Wireless Controller, PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, HD Camera, Media Remote and DualSense Charging Station. The breakdown of the pricing is listed below. The accessories will launch alongside the console on November 12 in the US.

DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – $69.99

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones – $99.99

HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments – $59.99

Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease – $29.99

DualSense Charging Station — to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers – $29.99